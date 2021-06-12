Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod shares a pic with Sunny Leone, calls her ‘a good soul’. See here
entertainment

Malayalam actor Chemban Vinod shares a pic with Sunny Leone, calls her ‘a good soul’. See here

Shero will mark the Malayalam debut of Sunny Leone in a lead role. The picture was from the film's sets. It will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Actor Chemban Vinod shared a picture from the film's sets.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Shero will mark Sunny Leone's Malayalam debut in a lead role.

Actor Chemban Vinod Jose took to Facebook to share a picture with his co-star Sunny Leone from the sets of upcoming Malayalam thriller Shero. Sharing the picture, he called Sunny a ‘good soul’.

Shero, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, marks the Malayalam debut of Sunny Leone in a lead role. She has previously appeared in Malayalam movies such as Mammootty’s 2019 film Madhuraraja.

In March, the project was officially announced. Sunny took to her instagram page to share the news.

Sunny wrote on Instagram, “So excited to be part of #SHERO, a psychological thriller!! Presented by @ikigai_motion_pictures. Produced by @ansari_nextel Project Head :@nbswaraj Directed By @sreejithvijayanofficial. Film will be released in Tamil, hindi, telugu, malayalam."

The motion poster, which was unveiled along with the project announcement, shows Sunny, who appears to be wounded, as well as visuals of a child seated on staircase. The visuals of the motion poster hint that the film could be a psychological thriller.

Sunny Leone also has Tamil film Veeramahadevi in her kitty. Announced nearly two years ago, the film was to be dubbed and released in other south Indian languages as well.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai spoke about rejecting Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 'If I'd done it, I would have been lynched'

On signing the project Veeramahadevi, Sunny Leone said in a statement: “After this movie I am sure my image will change completely. I have always liked doing action sequences. I was waiting for a script like this for years. I started preparing for this movie from the minute director V C Vadivudaiyan narrated the script. I have a special love towards south India so I am very happy to do a straight south Indian movie. I have a lot of my fans in South India, especially Andhra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunny leone pics sunny leone sunny leone daughter malayalam cinema

Related Stories

tv

BTS fans hope Bangtan Boys appear in Hospital Playlist 2 after PD expresses his wish to work with them

PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:14 PM IST
bollywood

Varun Dhawan wishes mom Lali on her birthday: 'Thank you for being my strength, conscience'

PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 07:12 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP