Manav Vij says he acts badly at times but people still praise him: 'I keep mum because what can I say'

Sudhir Mishra’s new spy thriller Tanaav is currently streaming. The show, which is the Hindi adaptation of popular Israeli show Fauda, stars Manav Vij in the lead as a former counterinsurgency officer hunting a dangerous militant in Kashmir. Prior to the show’s release, Manav spoke to Hindustan Times about Tanaav, the influence of Fauda, and why he does not consider himself a good actor. Excerpts:

Also read: Arbaaz Khan reveals he gave the first audition of his life for Tanaav

When you are doing a remake, or an adaptation, which Tanaav is, how do you approach it? Do you refer to the original or just listen to the director?

I surrender to the director. I think that works for me all the time. I am surrounded by the right captains all the time. They are happy after working with me because I listen to them. I am more of a soldier than an actor.

But you had watched the original, Fauda?

Two years ago, I saw the show and I loved it. One day, I was telling my wife that I don’t know if I’ll get this role but I can relate to the character’s psyche. My wife (actor Meher Vij), who is a better actor than me, just laughed at me and told me to go make tea. Two years later, I was offered this reimagination of Fauda. I won’t call this a remake. I told her I got this. She said, ‘acha phir bhi chai banao (ok go make tea)’. So my life hasn’t changed.

Manav Vij and Rajat Kapoor in a still from Tanaav.

In a reimagination, as you call it, how does one ensure that the performance is not an imitation of what one actor has already done, particularly because the role is the same?

I never tried to copy him because had I done, it would have shown it. It always stays in your mind. What I did was just listen to what Sudhir Mishra and Samir Nair wanted for this show. Then, I started getting fitter and after a month, I felt something was out of place. I called for a meeting and told them let us let Kabir be imperfect. I gained weight, kept a grey stubble because he isn’t a hero. He is a normal man who has been out of SPG for three years.

So you gained weight for the role but you also had to make sure the man was not unfit. He had to look like a former soldier who was athletic and could handle the gun perfectly. How tough was it achieving that balance?

Initially, when the show was being shot, I did it easily. But as time passed, it became tougher. I had gained weight so I would tire easily. And by the end, I was panting. But again, then passion takes over. And at the end of the day, you get a check also so that is some motivation too (laughs).

Actors always talk about passion as a big factor. That is a very intangible thing. How does that help performance?

Sometimes, I act bad but people like it because the soul is ok, my belief is ok so I sail through it. It happens a lot of times. And I am being honest. There is no gimmick in this. At the end of the day, as an actor, I rate myself 4 out of 10. But what happens is that my upbringing is such that I believe that when you are honest towards your work, it hides your weaknesses. There have been times when I haven’t liked particular scenes and when I come out of the cinema hall, people are praising those scenes only. I keep mum because what can I say?

Tanaav also stars Arbaaz Khan, Sumit Kaul, Shashank Arora, Waluscha Da Souza, Ekta Kaul, Rajat Kapoor, Zarina Wahab, and MK Raina. The show began streaming on SonyLiv last Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON