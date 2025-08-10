Manchester Originals vs London Spirit: When, where to watch Match 9 of The Hundred 2025

The ninth match of the ongoing The Hundred Men's Competition 2025, between the Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester is an important one for both the teams as they chase their first win of the tournament. Phil Salt vs David Warner and Kane Williamson(The Hundred/X)

While the Originals are at the bottom of the points table with two consecutive losses, the Spirit have just played one game until now. However, their results are not different either. Against the Oval Invincibles, they lost the match by six wickets. It was poor batting performance that led to their downfall. But the good news is that they still have a long way to go. The tournament has just started for the London Spirit.

Meanwhile, this match will be extremely crucial for the Originals since they are already running behind. They’ll also have to put in extra effort to pick up their NRR, which is -2.77 at the moment. Just like their opponents, the batters are struggling to produce good knocks, making it difficult for the bowlers to help the team win. Since both teams will be looking forward to winning the match desperately, it will be an interesting and contesting game for the audience to watch.

Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit, 9th Match

Date: Monday, 11th August 2025

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

Indian fans watch all the matches of The Hundred Men's Competition 2025 live on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Match timings are mostly in the late evening IST, with single-header games starting around 11:00 PM IST and double-headers kicking off from 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM IST respectively. Viewers can also watch the match on Sony Sports Network Channels on Television.

Squads

Manchester Originals Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Philip Salt(c), Matthew Hurst, Mark Chapman, Heinrich Klaasen, Ben McKinney, Lewis Gregory, Scott Currie, George Garton, Noor Ahmad, James Anderson, Josh Tongue, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Farhan Ahmed

London Spirit Squad: Keaton Jennings, David Warner, Kane Williamson (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Ashton Turner, Sean Dickson, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Daniel Worrall, Ollie Pope, Wayne Madsen, Ryan Higgins, Olly Stone, Jafer Chohan