Megyn Kelly slams Gigi Hadid over ‘inaccurate’ claims about Israel as model apologises for not ‘fact-checking’

American journalist Megyn Kelly, who is often vocal about her political stances, recently slammed supermodel Gigi Hadid. The ex-Fox News host told DailyMail, “First of all, Gigi Hadid is an idiot. She should concentrate and walking down the long runway and trying to look pretty.” Kelly's statement comes after Hadid's series of criticisms about Israel. Even before the ongoing Hamas-Israel began, the 28-year-old model accused Israel of committing crimes against Palestinians.

Gigi Hadid apologises for statement on Israel

Gigi Hadid apologises for false claims on Israel, Megyn Kelly slams Hadid(Instagram/ Megyn Kelly/ Gigi Hadid)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Just a few days ago, Hadid wrote on her Instagram that Israel is “'the only country in the world that keeps children as prisoners of war.” She also falsely accused Israelis of abducting, raping and torturing Palestinians prior to the Hamas attack.

More recently, Hadid shared an Instagram reel which claimed that Israeli doctors have admitted to harvesting the organs of dead Palestinians including children. After her social media posts drew major criticism, Hadid issued an apology with a lengthy statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She wrote, “As someone of Palestinian descent, the endless heartbreaking news and imagery coming out of Gaza has been painful and often overwhelming,” adding, “It is important to me to share real stories about the hardships that Palestinians have endured and continue to endure, but this weekend I shared something that I did not fact-check or deeply think about prior to reposting.”

Megyn Kelly slams Gigi Hadid

Kelly was left frustrated by the former Victoria Secret's model's back-to-back “false” statements on Israel. The 53-year-old former NBC News correspondent slammed Hadid's comments as “grossly inaccurate.” Kelly suggested that Hadid should just “stick” to modelling, adding that “she does a pretty good job of that. As a political pundit, she stinks.”

Kelly continued, “She should be quiet. Try to look nice and walk. That's her job. She would do well to remember it.” “(I'm) sick of these sisters coming out talking about things they have zero understanding of, and everything they say is biased one way and grossly unfair, and usually inaccurate. So I'm done with them - not that I was ever into them,” the Megyn Kelly Show host added as per the outlet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON