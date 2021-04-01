Home / Entertainment / Mohanlal begins shooting for directorial debut film Barroz, see pics from first day shoot
Mohanlal begins shooting for directorial debut film Barroz, see pics from first day shoot

Mohanlal has begun shooting his upcoming film Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. It will mark his directorial debut.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:24 PM IST
Mohanlal will director Barroz.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who made his acting debut as a teenager in 1978 with Thiranottam, on Wednesday began shooting for his upcoming directorial debut 3D film Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

He took to Twitter to announce that he has started filming for Barroz. He even shared pictures from the sets.

When the project was announced in 2019, Mohanlal called it the beginning of a new journey. He went on to reveal that the film will be shot in 3D and can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. It’s a story set in Portugal.

Kartik Aaryan says he watched Kumkum Bhagya in quarantine

Nomadland review: Frances McDormand will win an Oscar for minimal acting

Kajol steps out with son Yug, Deepika Padukone shoots for movie

Rekha gifts Neha Kakkar saree, drapes it on her on Indian Idol sets. See pics

Mohanlal revealed how the whole idea of him directing a film took shape. Apparently, the idea was born when he and filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar had decided to make a 3D show and had met Jijo Punnoose, the director of India’s first fantasy 3D film, My dear Kuttichathan.

Jijo narrated the story of Barroz, who, according to Mohanlal, was a man who took care of Vasco Da Gama’s treasure. When the question came as to who will direct the film, Mohanlal jumped at the opportunity. Jijo encouraged him.

The film will have more than one part and will be predominantly shot in Goa. The cast will include many international actors and the casting process will begin in the coming few months.

On the career front, Mohanlal was recently seen in Drishyam 2, in which he returned as the widely popular character Georgekutty, who continues to evade police arrest in connection with the disappearance of a key character from the first part.

He also awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam film Aaraattu. Directed by B. Unnikrishnan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Neha Saxena, Siddique and Nedimudu Venu among others. It has music by Rahul Raj. The film is gearing up for release in August 2021.

