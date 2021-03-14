Mohanlal pumps iron like a boss at 60. Watch his workout video

Veteran actor Mohanlal, who is extremely fit for his age, in his latest Instagram post has given us a glimpse into his workout regime. The three-minute video sees him pump iron like a boss, and he makes it look so effortless.

Sharing the video, he wrote: “Exercise keeps both the body and the mind healthy.”

Mohanlal has always been very passionate about fitness and yoga. In a few of his older posts on Instagram, he has shared his passion for working out and staying fit.

On the career front, Mohanlal was recently seen in Drishyam 2, in which he returned as the widely popular character Georgekutty, who continues to evade police arrest in connection with the disappearance of a key character from the first part.

Mohanlal will also soon begin work on his upcoming directorial project, Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure. Calling it the beginning of a new journey, he had said that he will go behind the camera for the first time in his career. He had revealed that the film will be shot in 3D and can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. It’s a story set in Portugal.

Mohanlal revealed how the whole idea of him directing a film took shape. Apparently, the idea was born when he and filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar had decided to make a 3D show and had met Jijo Punnoose, the director of India’s first fantasy 3D Film My Dear Kuttichathan.

Jijo narrated the story of Barroz, who according to Mohanlal, was a man who took care of Vasco Da Gama’s treasure. When the question came as to who will direct the film, Mohanlal jumped at the opportunity and was encouraged by Jijo.

