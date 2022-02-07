Mouni Roy shares a glimpse of her ‘SunMoon’ with husband Suraj Nambiar in Kashmir, claims he stole her jumper. See pics

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar are on their honeymoon in the hills. The two tied the knot last week and are currently enjoying their time in the snow.

Mouni shared a few pictures from their holiday and captioned it, “Presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!! @nambiar13,” referring to the English meaning of her husband's name.

The pictures show Mouni in a beige sweater and Suraj in a colourful one as they enjoy the snowfall in Kashmir. A picture also shows Mouni in a black jacket, standing with snow drizzling on her face.

Manmeet Singh of Meet Bros commented to the post, “Finally.” Aashka Goradia and Aamir Ali dropped heart icons in the comments section. Actor Omkar Kapoor wrote, “Haminastu haminastu (it's here, it's here).”

Mouni shared another set of pictures of her posing at their cottage with the white snow-covered mountains in the backdrop. She is seen with a book in her hand and captioned the post, “What I see! what am reading! #SunMoon-ing."

She went on to share a picture of Suraj posing at the same location and wrote, “@nambiar13 stole my jumper.” A few glimpses of the night sky, snow-covered path and food were also shared by the actor on her Instagram Stories.

Mouni and Suraj had a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali ceremony in Goa. The pre-wedding functions also included a haldi and mehendi ceremony. Sharing the first official pictures as husband and wife, Mouni wrote on Instagram, “I found him at last.. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, We're married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

Suraj also shared the pics on Instagram and wrote, “27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive.”

