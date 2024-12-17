New Delhi, Actor Mrunal Thakur is set to star opposite Adivi Sesh in the upcoming action drama "Dacoit", the makers said on Tuesday. Mrunal Thakur joins Adivi Sesh in action drama 'Dacoit'

The film will be directed by Shaneil Deo, who has co-written the screenplay with Sesh.

According to the makers, "Dacoit" is the story of an angry convict seeking vengeance on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him.

"He devises a dangerous plan to trap her, setting the stage for an intense action drama driven by elemental forces - love, betrayal, and revenge," read the plotline.

Thakur's casting announcement in "Dacoit" was made on the occasion of Sesh's 40th birthday.

"Yes I gave up. But loved with a true heart. Happy Birthday, @AdiviSesh #DACOIT," read the caption of the post which featured a poster from the film.

In a statement, the "Sita Ramam" star called "Dacoit" a "great mixture of rustic storytelling".

"The character I'm set to depict in the film will allow me to explore shades of playing an on-screen character that I haven't explored before as an actor.

"This proposition mixed with the genre and script of Dacoit is what will truly make it a treat to watch for the audiences. I can't wait to deep dive into the world envisioned by Shaneil," she added.

Sesh, also known for "Major" and "Goodachari", said it's a "solid action film with a touching love story".

"Mrunal has brought some of the finest characters to life on the big screen, bringing a unique panache to each role. Her exceptional ability to elevate every character she portrays makes her truly remarkable. We are thrilled to welcome Mrunal to the 'Dacoit' team and eagerly await going head-to-head on the big screens," he added.

"Dacoit" is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.

The shooting on the film is currently on in Hyderabad. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages.

