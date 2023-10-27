1989 (Taylor's Version): Swifties go berserk over album's prologue, vault tracks

Taylor Swift's albums never go “out of style.” Quite literally so, as the pop sensation has finally unveiled her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version). The album comes with unreleased tracks that were written by Swift years ago but never made it to the final tracklists. The re-recorded album, released on Friday midnight, is different in terms of its original version with a more powerful vocal delivery by Swift. ‘S**t’, ‘Don’t Say Go’, ‘Now That We Don’t Talk,’ ‘Suburban Legends’ and ‘Is It Over Now?’ are the five “From the Vault” songs in the tracklist. Interestingly, the album's prologue has ignited speculations about whether Swift has addressed “Gaylor” rumours.

Taylor Swift drops 1989 (Taylor's Version)

1989 (Taylor's Version) prologue

Soon after the album was released, Swift's fans a.k.a Swifties couldn't help but wonder if she addressed “Gaylor” rumours in the prologue. The ‘Shake It Off’ singer has seemingly opened up on her sexuality and blasted claims about her being “bisexual.” According to screenshots of the singer's message shared by her fans on social media, Swift wrote, “It became clear to me that for me there was no such thing as casual dating.” She continued, “Or even having a male friend who you platonically hang out with. If I was seen with him, It was assumed I was sleeping with him.”

“And so I swore off hanging out with guys, dating, flirting, or anything that could be weaponized against me by a culture that claimed to believe in liberating women but consistently treated me with the harsh moral codes of the Victorian Era,” Swift added. Calling herself a “consummate optimist,” she said, “I assumed I could fix this if I simply changed my behavior. I swore off dating and decided to focus only on myself, my music, my growth, and my female friendships.” The ‘Blank Space’ singer added, “If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn't sensationalize that- right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

Fans didn't expect her to get so candid about it in the prologue as they took to social media to share their thoughts. One fan wrote, “Gaylors finally being silent for the first time in their life like not a word from them…” Another X user said, “People turn everything into something.” One more user expressed, “How apt lines - people would sensualise everything & make theories around it no matter whom you are meeting- haven’t we seen what happened when she was meeting Sophie …” Yet another fan said, “That's a thought-provoking quote from Taylor Swift. It's unfortunate that people can still sensationalize and sexualize friendships, regardless of gender. It's important to challenge those stereotypes and focus on genuine connections.”

