2023 MAMA Awards day 2 winners: Seungkwan cries over Moonbin, BTS' Jungkook, SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK win big
SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan fights back his tears while honouring late K-pop idol Moonbin during the group's win for the Album of the Year
On the second day of the prestigious MAMA Awards, K-pop groups SEVENTEEN and BLACKPINK clinched major titles. The event was held at the indoor stadium Tokyo Dome in Japan on Wednesday, November 29. While BTS dominated the 2023 MAMA Awards nominations, other fan-favourite K-pop bands like female-led BLACKPINK and boy band Zerobaseone didn't fall far behind, bagging multiple honours as the esteemed award show comes to a close.
Seungkwan breaks down into tears over Moonbin
During the Album of the Year announcement, SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan took the stage as he joined his fellow group members to accept the award. This outing marks Seungkwan's first public appearance since his close friend and K-pop idol Moonbin died this year on April 19. Taking the mic, Seungkwan said, before breaking down into tears, “I’ll keep gifting you better, and better music. We promise you, thank you.”
“I’ll say one more thing. Since it’s our first time for grand prize today at 2023 MAMA Awards, while preparing for it, watching others’ stages, I respected you all so much, thank you. Whether or not you received award today, I want to say that all the artists here are so great, and I learn a lot from them,” Seungkwan continued.
The 25-year-old singer failed to fight back his tears while speaking about the late idol and said, “This is not an easy occupation, but let’s cheer for each other and go on. I don’t know if I can say this but… There have been many things this year and all who loved and supported out music, and to Bin, I want to say thank you and love you.”
2023 MAMA Awards Full List of Winners on Day 2
Artist of the Year: NewJeans
Song of the Year: NewJeans for Ditto
Album of the Year: SEVENTEEN for FML
Best Male Group: SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group: NewJeans
Best Male Artist: BTS’s Jimin
Best Female Artist: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
Best Dance Performance (Male Group): SEVENTEEN
Best Dance Performance (Female Group): NewJeans
Best Dance Performance (Solo): BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
Favourite Global Performance (Male Group): ATEEZ
Favourite Global Performance (Female Group): (G)I-DLE
Favourite Dance Performance (Male Group): TREASURE
Favourite Dance Performance (Female Group): LE SSERAFIM
Best New Artist (Male): ZEROBASEONE
Best New Artist (Female): tripleS
Best Music Video: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for Flower
Best Collaboration: BTS’s Jungkook for Seven featuring Latto
Best OST: BTS for THE PLANET
Best Vocal Performance (Group): AKMU
Best Vocal Performance (Solo): Parc Jae Jung
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance: Agust D (BTS’ Suga) for People Pt.2 featuring IU