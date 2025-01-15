5 major revelations from Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' Peacock documentary, The Making of a Bad Boy

Peacock’s The Making of a Bad Boy, chronicling hip hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs' journey from Bad Boy to today facing a litany of serious allegations, debuted January 14. Sean Combs aka P. Diddy is set to go on trial for racketeering and sex trafficking on May 5, 2025, (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The docu charts the darker periods of Combs’ life, features interviews from former associates and other people from his past to get insight on who Sean was” and “who he is now.”

Here are five of the most shocking revelations from the Diddy Peacock documentary

1. The film revisits the tragic 1991 City College stampede, which resulted in the deaths of nine students and injuries to 29 others during an oversold celebrity basketball game organized by Uptown Records, Diddy, and Heavy D. Critics claim Combs promoted the event irresponsibly, overselling tickets and failing to provide adequate security.

One victim, Sonya Williams, received a ticket directly from Diddy to attend the game. After her death, her brother, Sonny Williams Jr., met with Diddy, who allegedly offered him $50,000 as compensation. “It felt like a slap in the face,” Sonny admitted, though he reluctantly accepted the money.

Litigation related to the event stretched on for six years, though no criminal charges were ever brought against Combs.

2. Former bodyguard Gene Deal alleges Diddy’s decisions placed Biggie in harm’s way leading up to his murder in 1997. Deal recalls a heated argument between Diddy and Biggie: “Biggie was telling people he had to be in London, but Puff was telling people he ain’t going to London that whole week.”

After the shooting, Deal recounted a hospital exchange, saying, “[Diddy] had this look in his eye like he couldn’t believe [Biggie] was dead.” When asked if Diddy had a direct role in Biggie’s death, Deal suggested, “He placed B.I.G. in that atmosphere. Did he directly have something to do with it? He could have.”

3. Sara Rivers, from Making Da Band 2, accuses Diddy of inappropriate behaviour during the MTV reality show. “He touched me in a place that he shouldn’t have,” she recalled. Rivers also described disturbing verbal abuse, including Diddy telling one band member, “You make me so mad I want to eat your flesh.”

4. An anonymous former Bad Boy employee alleges that Diddy assigned disturbing “missions,” including procuring underage women for parties. The witness even shared Diddy’s “violent” tendencies and stated, “This is a very touchy thing to talk about.”

5. Singer Al B Sure! refers to the 2018 death of Kim Porter, Diddy’s ex, as “her murder,” disputing the official cause of death, pneumonia, and “there was no foul play”. Sure! claims Porter had confided her fears about Diddy’s “dark” transformation and hinted at sinister happenings documented in her private writings.

“Before her death, she was keeping a diary and things of that nature,” the singer shared, and added, “Someone got the passcode to her phone and her computer, and they found out she was writing what was going on behind closed doors.”