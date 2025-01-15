Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly dumped teenage babysitter in the building lobby after raping

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing new accusations of “drugging and raping” a teenage girl with two men. According to the lawsuit, the incident allegedly occurred in 2000 when the unnamed woman, then a teenager, was babysitting at a residential building in New York City. Tony Buzzbee, representing alleged victims of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, aims to hold all high-profile individuals from Diddy's parties accountable. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Court documents reveal that the woman encountered Combs while walking, with the rapper sitting in a car. After what she describes as “much cajoling,” she entered the vehicle, which also contained two of Combs’ associates.

“During the ride, plaintiff became scared when they did not drop her off at home as promised. The defendant gave her a drink to 'calm her down.' She soon became groggy and unsteady. Combs and his staff, the two-male codefendants, proceeded to a location where she was sexually assaulted by Combs,” the complaint states.

Following the alleged assault, the woman claims she was taken back to her building and dropped off at the lobby by the two men.

Over 20 lawsuits have been filed against Diddy so far

Combs’ legal team has vehemently denied the accusations in a statement to Variety and People Magazine, stating, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone – man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Combs, currently detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, is awaiting trial on multiple charges, including racketeering conspiracy, fraud, coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty and has been denied bail three times.

This lawsuit joins more than 20 others that have been filed against the 55-year-old music icon. Another case alleges that Combs, along with fellow rapper Jay-Z, raped a teenage girl at an MTV afterparty in 2000. Both Jay-Z and Combs have denied these allegations.