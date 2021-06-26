Aastha Gill: It’s not right to put pressure on celebs about what to post or not to post on social media

Be it the happy moments or pages from their travel diaries or fun bits from work, celebrities often try to keep their fans posted about what’s happening in their life through social media. But, a lot of time, they end up receiving flak for being insensitive towards the ongoing crisis. How is it related is something singer Aastha Gill wants to ask.

“It’s not right to put this kind of pressure on celebrities when you know they’re putting out pictures and trying to spread happiness. People start trolling them because of that,” says Gill.

Stressing that everyone has a right to live their life the way they want to, the 30-year-old explains, “Someone posting a happy picture won’t affect anyone who’s not happy in their life. And it won’t fix anything that’s happening in one’s life right now. I don’t know how this is related, and that’s why I think it’s not a good thing for people to criticise celebs.”

The Kamariya (Stree, 2018) hitmaker recently returned from Cape Town, South Africa, where she was shooting for an adventure reality TV show. It was in May when she left the country for her professional commitment, and at that time too, a section of society called the celebrities out for “going out to enjoy” amid the second wave of Covid-19 crisis.

While the singer understands the complexities of the new reality, she believes one can’t discredit the risk stars take while at work. “This is our work commitments and we’re equally risking our lives to entertain our viewers. It’s our responsibility to support each other by any means, work towards helping people and spread awareness,” asserts the singer, who’s riding high on the successful notes of her latest released single, Paani Paani, with Badshah.

“Recording the song was different and difficult since Badshah wasn’t physically present, and turned out to be a new learning experience,” concludes Gill, adding that she has lined up “lots of singles and surprises”.