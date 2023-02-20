Adele, Ed Sheeran turn down King Charles' invitation to perform at coronation concert in May

Adele and Ed Sheeran have reportedly turned down King Charles' invitation to perform at his upcoming coronation in May. The king had suggested a few artists that he wanted to perform at his coronation concert and the two award-winning singers were on that list. While Ed has a scheduling conflict, Adele reportedly does not have other performances lined up after March. (Also read: Shaheen Bhatt sings Adele’s Easy on Me perfectly in unseen video, impressed Alia Bhatt shares a 'petition'. Watch)

While King Charles III and his wife Camilla will be crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom on May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey, a special celebratory concert is scheduled to take place on May 7, 2023. Charles was named King on September 8, 2022, after the death of his mother, Elizabeth II.

According to an online report in OK magazine, King Charles was keen to see Adele and Ed perform. A insider told OK, "The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert."

The source went on to add, "There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It's such a shame."

The award-winning singer Ed Sheeran, known for his popular hit song The Shape of You, has a scheduling conflict as he is performing at a concert in Texas, USA on May 6 and might not be able to attend. Ed is currently in Sydney, Australia as part of his world tour.

Meanwhile, Adele is not scheduled to perform after March 25 this year. She is performing in Las Vegas at a special concert series Weekends With Adele, at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace, which ends in March. At the recent 65th annual Grammy Awards, she won the trophy for best pop solo performance for the song Easy on Me.

Other rumoured guests invited for the concert are said to be Lionel Richie, the Spice Girls, and pop singers Harry Styles might be in the line-up. No official confirmations of any other performers have been made by Buckingham Palace.

King Charles' son Prince Harry has also not confirmed whether he will be attending the coronation. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle left their royal duties in 2020. Last December, they released a special docu-series on Netflix titled Harry & Meghan which revealed how they became estranged from the rest of the royal family. Harry's memoir, The Spare, which was released in January, also revealed several revelations about the royals.

