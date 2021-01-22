IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Adele, estranged husband Simon Konecki come to agreement over her $190 million fortune in divorce settlement
Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
music

Adele, estranged husband Simon Konecki come to agreement over her $190 million fortune in divorce settlement

  • Adele has reached a divorce settlement with her estranged husband, Simon Konecki. At stake is her $190 million fortune.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST

Singer Adele and her estranged husband, Simon Konecki, have reached an agreement on their divorce. The couple announced their split in 2019, and are parents to an eight-year-old son, Angelo. They will be officially divorced once the judge signs off on the paperwork.

According to multiple reports, Adele and Simon filed a judgment packet with the court in Los Angeles on Friday, January 15, nearly two years after announcing their split in April 2019.


"Adele and her partner have separated," her representatives said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

By reaching an agreement on the settlement, Adele and Simon have decided on how they will carve up her $190 million (nearly 1400 crore) fortune, the Daily Mail says. They did not sign a prenup. The Daily Mail says that Adele makes over $80,000 a day in royalties alone.

"Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don't want that," US Weekly quoted a source as saying at the time of their split. "They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues."

Also read: Adele confirms split from husband Simon Konecki

The former couple went public with their relationship in 2012, welcoming Angelo a few months later. They tied the knot in May 2018, and in February 2019, Adele gifted Simon a house in Los Angeles. They separated two months later.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
adele

Related Stories

The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in a still from the new Ramin Bahrani film.
hollywood

The White Tiger review: Adarsh Gourav roars in Netflix's angry answer to Slumdog

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The White Tiger movie review: Adarsh Gourav delivers a star-making performance in Ramin Bahrani's angry answer to Slumdog Millionaire, co-starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao.
READ FULL STORY
Looks like Bernie Sanders had a jolly good time with Priyanka and her family.
Looks like Bernie Sanders had a jolly good time with Priyanka and her family.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared some hilarious pictures of herself and her family with a Bernie Sanders twist. She tagged Nick Jonas, her mother, her brother and the team of The White Tiger in her posts.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
Singer Adele arrives at the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.(REUTERS)
music

Adele comes to agreement over her $190 million fortune in divorce settlement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • Adele has reached a divorce settlement with her estranged husband, Simon Konecki. At stake is her $190 million fortune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Sukhbir Singh’s latest song Nachdi has been getting good response.
Singer Sukhbir Singh’s latest song Nachdi has been getting good response.
music

Sukhbir: Misleading listeners with fake likes and views doesn’t make a song hit

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Singer Sukhbir Singh, who released his latest song Nachdi online, suggests young musicians to follow the same procedure and not wait for music labels to give them the platform to start their journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Narendra Chanchal passed away in Delhi due to age-related issues.
Singer Narendra Chanchal passed away in Delhi due to age-related issues.
music

‘Superstar’ of bhajans Narendra Chanchal no more, mourned by fans and stars

By Shreya Mukerjee & Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Celebrated bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal, 80, passed away on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Narendra Chanchal has died at the age of 80.
Narendra Chanchal has died at the age of 80.
music

Bhajan singer Narendra Chanchal dies at 80, tributes pour in

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Popular devotional songs singer Narendra Chanchal has died. The 80-year-old breathed his last in Delhi on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akull’s new song Faraar in collaboration with Mellow D has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube.
Akull’s new song Faraar in collaboration with Mellow D has garnered over 14 million views on YouTube.
music

I hope we can start live performances by the second half of this year: Akull

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:21 PM IST
The year 2020 was a difficult one for celebrities and the common man alike
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai.
Gigi Hadid with her daughter Khai.
music

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik finally reveal daughter's name. Here's what it means

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik found a very subtle way to reveal the name of their daughter. The baby was born last year and the couple have been keeping her face hidden on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year after a whirlwind romance.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October last year after a whirlwind romance.
music

Neha Kakkar warns Rohanpreet Singh’s ex-girlfriend not to call him. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Neha Kakkar, via an Instagram post, jokingly warned her husband Rohanpreet Singh's ex-girlfriend to stay away from him and not call him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was also a Padma Vibhushan awardee.
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan was also a Padma Vibhushan awardee.
music

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies: AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar pay tributes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 07:00 PM IST
AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar, Hansal Mehta and many others have paid their tributes as legendary singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan died on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan(HT ARCHIVE)
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan(HT ARCHIVE)
music

Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89
READ FULL STORY
Close
Javed Akhtar got birthday wishes from his wife Shabana Azmi and son Farhan Akhtar.
Javed Akhtar got birthday wishes from his wife Shabana Azmi and son Farhan Akhtar.
music

Farhan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt wish Javed Akhtar on his birthday. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:10 PM IST
Javed Akhtar celebrated his 76th birthday on Sunday and his family and friends shared the loveliest wishes for him on social media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-composer Kailash Kher (Sourced photo)
Singer-composer Kailash Kher (Sourced photo)
music

Kailash Kher: Our vaccine anthem is for entire mankind!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Singer-composer Kailash Kher recently lent his magical voice to anthem ‘Jeet Ki Tayyari’ that has been released in wake of nation-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive that kick-started on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra has been working from home on her new book.
Priyanka Chopra has been working from home on her new book.
music

Priyanka Chopra gives peek inside quirky blue bedroom as she works on Unfinished

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra is in London and working on her upcoming autobiography, Unfinished. She is currently in the process of recording the audiobook version, right at home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adnan Sami has tweeted in defence of Lata Mangeshkar.
Adnan Sami has tweeted in defence of Lata Mangeshkar.
music

Adnan Sami slams person who said Lata Mangeshkar doesn't have a good voice

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Singer Adnan Sami has reacted strongly to a Twitter user who said that Indians have been 'brainwashed' into believing that Lata Mangeshkar is a good singer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are loving married life.
Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are loving married life.
music

Sachet-Parampara on being happily married: It added so much to us professionally

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Music composer and lyricist duo, Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur say their days are growing beautifully and both are enjoying their married life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff has released his second single.
Tiger Shroff has released his second single.
music

Casanova: Tiger Shroff's love affair with Michael Jackson, autotune continues

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Tiger Shroff has released the music video of his second single, titled Casanova. The song shows him dancing like Michael Jackson again and really going big on the auto-tuner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP