Aditya Narayan and wife Shweta are excited to celebrate their first Karva Chauth together

For singer-actor Aditya Narayan and his wife, Shweta, who got married on December 1 2020, this will be their first Karva Chauth, and the couple is thrilled about the celebrations.

Shweta has always seen her mum celebrate the festival at home. So will she be fasting too? “Of course, I am keeping it,” exclaims Shweta, adding, “I am a Punjabi. This festival has always been a very big thing in my family for years. I have seen my mother and grandmother do it. There is a lot of prep, but it is fun, I am so used to seeing this whole thing happening. To decorate your thali, outfit, wear new clothes, jewellery… it is my first year, so it is good fun.”

Ask if Aditya is also going to fast on this day, and both laugh before she reveals, “No, he is not keeping any fast! I don’t think he can fast for more than two hours.”

Life post marriage for the couple has been the same as this conversation — fun.

“Like any relationship, ours has seen ups and downs. There have been the greatest of times, and some not so very good times. Most of the credit goes to me for the good times (laughs). The thing is we are very different people, but have a lot of similarities, and they helped us stay together all these years. We had to work on being with each other. Marriage has been great because finally I can tell people that I am in a relationship. I shamelessly hid it from everybody, which is something I like doing,” he asserts.

Considering the pandemic, the first year of their married life has been “unique”, as Narayan puts it.

“We had a very intimate ceremony because of Covid-19. We are happy we at least went on our honeymoon to Gulmarg, Kashmir, for the first time. We had never visited there, it was fun,” says the 34-year-old.

Shweta agrees that life changes after getting married, but there is nothing she would want to change about it or her husband.

“I don’t know what other people say, and what happens after 15-20 years, but for now, it is super fun. I would not want to change anything about Aditya, he is fun and keeps me occupied all the time with something or the other,” she says.

And Narayan doesn’t miss the opportunity to say, “I like everything about her, that’s why I married her. She is a very peaceful person, and the calm to my storm. But it would be nice if she is better with her time. She has good intentions, but she is not on time, I am punctual.”

And lastly, we ask Narayan the most important question: what is he gifting Shweta for Karva Chauth? “I am the gift,” he laughs, but then adds, “Her phone has got old, so I am getting her a new one.”