Aditya Narayan announces 'digital break', deletes all Instagram posts; singer wants to 'spend more time in real world'

Singer-host Aditya Narayan has deleted all his posts on Instagram and announced a 'digital break'. Taking to the social media platform on Tuesday, Aditya shared a note informing his fans that he will spend time with his family. He also said that he would like to spend more time in the 'real world, and not this digital bubble'. (Also Read | Inside Aditya Narayan's vacation in Maldives with wife Shweta, daughter Tvisha) Aditya Narayan announced a 'digital break' by deleting all his Instagram posts.

Sharing a meme, Aditya wrote, "Before anyone jumps the gun, let me inform all my well-wishers that I’m absolutely fine. I am on a digital break, happily spending time with my daughter, wife, parents & loved ones along with putting finishing touches to my debut album Saansein. Why have I deleted all posts from Instagram? Because it’s like my digital canvas, and I wish to erase my previous imprints and begin afresh, as if starting a new painting."

"I am also a firm believer that one must, every once in a while, disconnect from our current social confines, spend time with yourself and look within, for, that is where I have gained life’s deepest insights. Good health is only so if it’s multi-dimensional. Physical, mental & spiritual. I aspire to lead a wholesome life, and I feel like it’s time for me, in a way, to go back to school," he added.

"I wish to acquire new skills and hone my old ones along with indulging in a few trivial activities. In short, spend more time in the real world, and not this digital bubble that a lot of us have made their reality. It’s as simple as that. See you in July (red heart emoji)," he concluded the post.

Reacting to the post, a person commented, "Take care Adi we will be waiting for your comeback." A fan wrote, "All the best to you and family... Well-deserved time with family." "What??? You'll be back in July?? That's so far..but enjoy yourself and with your beautiful family and we are waiting for you..good luck for everything," said an Instagram user.

Aditya tied the knot with actor Shweta Agarwal at Mumbai’s ISKCON temple in 2020. They met on the sets of his debut film Shaapit. The duo was in a relationship for a decade before getting married in an intimate ceremony. The couple welcomed their firstborn, daughter Tvisha on February 24, 2022.

They made the announcement in March last year. Sharing a picture from their wedding on Instagram, Aditya wrote, “Shweta and I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22.”

