Aditya Narayan shares first picture of daughter Tvisha, ahead of her three-month birthday; celeb react

Singer Aditya Narayan has shared the first picture of his daughter Tvisha on Instagram. He and wife Shweta Agarwal were blessed with a baby girl on February 24, 2022, and this is the first time that he has unveiled the face of the little one. Right ahead of Tvisha’s three-month birthday, the couple jointly announced an Instagram account for the newborn, “3 months old tomorrow! Here she is, our beautiful angel@tvishanarayanjha.” (Also read: Aditya Narayan posts first family pic with wife Shweta Agarwal and daughter Tvisha: 'Our little bundle of joy')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after the announcement was made, fans started dropping wishes for the baby. Following them, Vishal Dadlani commented, “She's everything! Pairon ka aashirwaad lekar show shuru karte hain (touch their feet and begin the show)!” “Aweleeee!!! Mela bachcha God bless you my angel!” added Sunidhi Chauhan. Vikrant Massey, Palak Muchhal, Aditi Singh Sharma and others also commented with heart emojis.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's daughter Tvisha's picture.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year in January, Aditya had announced the pregnancy news of Shweta on Instagram. Later on February 24, they welcomed their first child, and named her Tvisha. Ever since then, the couple refrained from sharing pictures of their daughter until last month when Aditya dropped a glimpse of himself and Tvisha.“Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world,” he had written in the post.

Aditya took a break from work to enjoy fatherhood. Talking about it, he had previously shared with Hindustan Times that it has been a surreal phase for him. “We all need a break, and for me, it has to be around my daughter, Tvisha, and my wife, Shweta. This is the best phase of my life. It not only made me more responsible, but I feel elatedly content with life,” he said during an exclusive interaction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of his debut film Shaapit. They were in a relationship for a decade before tying the knot. They got married in an intimate wedding ceremony at Mumbai’s ISKCON temple in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.