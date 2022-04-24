Aditya Narayan posts first family pic with wife Shweta Agarwal and daughter Tvisha: 'Our little bundle of joy'

Singer Aditya Narayan has shared a picture with his wife Shweta Agarwal and their daughter Tvisha on Instagram. This is the first time that Aditya had posted a photo featuring him, Shweta and Tvisha. The couple welcomed Tvisha on February 24, 2022. Also Read: Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal welcome baby girl, singer says respect for wife has 'doubled' after watching the birth

Sharing the picture, Aditya wrote, “Two months ago our little bundle of joy, Tvisha, came into this world.” In the photo, Shweta is seen holding Tvisha as Aditya held her from behind.

Actor and singer Adhyayan Suman commented, “Babbyy." Singer Sunidhi Chauhan said, “Aww.” Actors Priyank Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin and Ali Asgar dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

One fan commented, “Thankyou for Blessing our day with this adorable picture.” While one fan said, “This is the best photo on the internet today," another one asked, “When are you going to show us her face?” One said, “Can something be more cuter than this?! My eyes just got to see something really beautiful.”

Aditya had announced the news of Shweta's pregnancy in January this year on Instagram, before welcoming her on February 24. Last month, Aditya shared a photo of himself holding Tvisha. He captioned the post, “Grateful, lucky, blessed! Going to spend the next few weeks with my angels. See you soon, digital world."

Speaking to The Times of India after Tvisha's birth, Aditya said, “Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now.”

Aditya and Shweta, who met while shooting for his debut film Shaapit, were in a relationship for a decade before they got married. They had an intimate wedding at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on December 1, 2020.

