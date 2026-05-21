Adnan Sami reacts to trolling over meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: ‘I am a free soul’

Singer Adnan Sami recently came under fire on social media after he shared pictures from his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. He faced intense trolling on social media after sharing the pictures. The singer has now reacted to the backlash, making it clear that he does not care about what people think of him. Back in February, Adnan Sami took to Instagram to post pictures from his meeting with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Adnan reacts In an interview with News18, Adnan spoke about the trolling and the controversies he has faced over the years.

“I am a free soul and, thankfully, I have lost all my filters also, so I do what I feel like, and I am not answerable to anybody but God. If somebody is nice to me, I will be nice to them no matter who they are. I will never judge anyone on the basis of someone else’s opinion. Certainly, I won’t judge anybody if I don’t know anything about them,” the singer said, stressing that he doesn’t “give a s**t about what anybody thinks."

The singer blames social media for creating a culture where people quickly jump to conclusions without knowing the full background.

Adnan added, “I mean, they think they know, and on the basis of their superficial, majorly false impression of me, they jump to conclusions. The little exposure they get from a single photograph or a song of mine, if they think they can pass judgment on who I am and what I am, then they are sadly living in a fantasy land… I am very liberated in my mind that I am going to do whatever I want to do, and I have set boundaries for everyone else. Most of the people who troll you are not your fans; they are just out there."

Back in February, Adnan took to Instagram to post pictures from his meeting with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Sharing the pictures, Adnan wrote, “Had an incredible afternoon with the legendary Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, Sri Mohan Bhagwat ji. It was delightful to hear him speak and there were so many myths & misconceptions that he so eloquently explained & cleared. An incredible gentleman & beautiful soul…”