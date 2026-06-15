After Arijit Singh, did Pritam hint at retirement from Bollywood music? Shocked fans react

He added, “Time to set off on new journeys, which have been kept on the back burner for long. Mainstream is a great ride. But I’ve always been more curious about the roads unexplored. Thank you for all the love & support. Always.”

This sparked concern among fans that Pritam is planning on taking a break from composing mainstream music for Bollywood films. In the post, Pritam wrote, “Thank you for all the wishes. Can’t answer everyone individually, but please accept my sincere gratitude. Today, I have decided to gift myself a few years to live life differently. To catch up on what I’ve missed.”

Music composer Pritam celebrated his birthday on June 14. A day later, he took to his Instagram account to share his gratitude with fans and well-wishers, but what caught everyone's attention was the note where he said that had decided to “gift himself a few years" to live life differently and catch up on what he has missed. (Also read: ' Arijit Singh is done with music being a machine’: Music producer reveals why singer quit playback singing )

How fans reacted Reacting to the post, a fan commented, “First Arijit, then you...taking a break from mainstream Bollywood Music. It will be loss for them, but for a true music lover it will be boon in disguise. Waiting for some magical & musical experience....perhaps with Arijit again!” Another said, “First Arijit then youu..both retired from mainstream.Its really sad to see our legends saying goodbye to mainstream. Thank you Pritam Dada. Happy Birthday.” A comment read, “Pritam da retirement le rahe ho kya??? Tussi maat jao (Are you taking retirement? Please no).”

Earlier this year, Arjit Singh shocked fans when he announced that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, calling an end to a "wonderful" journey. Arijit, however, clarified that he won't stop making music. "Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Pritam has been ruling Bollywood music for over two decades now. Some of his most famous albums of films include Jab We Met (2007), Barfi! (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), and Dangal (2016). He won his first National Film Award for music direction in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Last year, he earned praise for his work in Metro… In Dino. His most recent music composition is in the film Cocktail 2.