'Arijit Singh is done with music being a machine’: Music producer reveals why singer quit playback singing

He added, “He wasn’t in some bubble of fame. He walked in quietly, greeted Pt. Bikram Ghosh with that deep respect and humility you only see in true artists at the highest levels (went down on the ground to touch his feet in the guru shishya parampara), and spoke like someone still learning everyday. There was not an ounce of ego, just 100% authentic devotion to his craft.”

In the caption, Meghdut wrote, “Met Arijit Singh backstage tonight before his surprise performance with Anoushka Shankar and I think I realised why he has chosen to stop playback singing (and perhaps go back to his classical roots) while releasing music independently.”

Fans who attended Anouska Shankar's concert in Kolkata were in for a total surprise as singer Arijit Singh performed live for a set. It was his first show in Kolkata days after announcing his decision to retire from playback singing. Pictures and videos of Arijit's performance surfaced on social media, delighting fans. Music producer and entrepreneur Meghdut Roy Chowdhury and musician Bikram Ghosh were seen posing with Arijit for a picture. Meghdut shared the picture on his Instagram account and shared why he thinks Arijit took the decision to step away from playback singing. (Also read: Arijit Singh performs with Anoushka Shankar in Kolkata, his 1st show after quitting playback singing; fans get emotional )

The note read, “Then on stage he sang Maya Bhara Rati composed by Pt. Ravi Shankar with Anoushka, for one of the most alive audiences I’ve ever seen. Followed by some original collaborations that he seemed honestly proud of. No big screens. No fireworks. Just him and his guitar and an audience that was glued on to every note that he sang.”

‘He’s not done with music’ Further adding his comments on why Arijit decided to quit playback singing, he said, “Maybe that’s why he’s stepped away from playback and pandering to labels and their whims and fancies. He’s not done with music, he’s done with music being a machine. He wants to live it, chase it, shape it on his own terms. Far from quitting - that’s choosing art over algorithm, heart over hustle.”

He concluded, “He lives between worlds, sometimes seen riding a scooty back home in Jiaganj like any ordinary person, and yet carries something that makes millions feel seen. That’s the real Arijit.”

Several users agreed to the note and reacted in the comments. “And perhaps the true fans of Arijit, that includes me, would have always wanted this. He is certainly the biggest example that True Artists are humble. Your post was just one more testament to it,” read a comment. Another said, “Being in this crowd and witnessing every moment of what you pointed, truly resonated!”

On January 27, Arijit announced that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, calling an end to a "wonderful" journey. Arijit, however, clarified that he won't stop making music. "Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Over the years, he lent his voice to several iconic tracks, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and Tum Kya Mile, to name a few.