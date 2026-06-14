Kriti Sanon turns ‘protective elder sister’, shields Rashmika Mandanna as fans breach security at Cocktail 2 event

A video from the event, shared on Instagram, showed a massive crowd surging towards the stars, leaving Shahid, Kriti and Rashmika struggling to move through the venue. According to reports and onlookers of the event, the promotional event had to be cut short after fans broke through security barricades in an attempt to get closer to the actors.

Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Cocktail 2 . The trio recently visited a mall in Pune as part of the film's promotional tour. However, what started as an exciting fan event soon descended into chaos when an overwhelming crowd breached security barricades. Amid the frenzy, Kriti's protective gesture towards Rashmika caught the internet's attention and won widespread praise.

Amid the chaos, Shahid appeared visibly frustrated as he struggled to make his way through the crowd. Kriti, meanwhile, was seen holding on tightly to Rashmika Mandanna and shielding her from the pushing crowd as security escorted them out of the venue. The actor remained visibly alert throughout, carefully guiding Rashmika through the sea of fans, a gesture that has since earned admiration online.

One fan commented, "The way Kriti is protecting Rashmika... like a younger sister... lots of love to you all." Another wrote, "The way Kriti is protecting Rashmika, pure bond." A third commented, "Kriti protecting Rashmika is kind of heartwarming. Proper tall babe energy." Another fan wrote, "Kriti giving elder sister vibes." One comment read, "This must be scary for Rashmika and Kriti. People went crazy and broke barricades." Several social media users also criticised the crowd management at the venue and described the behaviour of some attendees as "pathetic".

About Cocktail 2 Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail. It stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles and revolves around a love triangle, with Shahid's character having to choose between the two women.

During the trailer launch, Homi addressed rumours that the film was a lesbian love story. He said, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought, what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that.” Cocktail 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19.