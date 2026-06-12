Kriti Sanon and family sell four apartments in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹8.9 crore

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, along with her sister Nupur Sanon and mother Geeta Sanon, sold four apartments in Mumbai's Andheri West for a combined ₹8.9 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. The buyer is filmmaker and casting director Mukesh Chhabra. Mumbai real estate: Kriti Sanon along with her sister and mother sell four apartments in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹8.9 crore. (AFP)

The Sanon family acquired the four apartments between 2013 and 2017 for a total consideration of approximately ₹4.31 crore. With the latest transactions valued at ₹8.9 crore, the family realised an appreciation of around ₹4.6 crore, translating into a capital gain of nearly 107% over a holding period of nine to 13 years, according to Square Yards.

Property registration documents show that the sale was executed through four separate transactions, all registered on April 24, 2026. Two larger apartments in Raheja Classique, Andheri West, sold for ₹3.23 crore each. The units have a built-up area of 654.23 sq ft each and include one car parking space each. Both transactions attracted stamp duty of ₹19.41 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000 each.

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The remaining two apartments in the same building sold for ₹1.21 crore each. These units have a built-up area of 246.06 sq ft and attracted a stamp duty of ₹7.29 lakh each, along with registration charges of ₹30,000 per unit.

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According to Square Yards, Geeta Sanon purchased the two larger apartments in July 2013 for a combined ₹1.40 crore, while Kriti and Nupur Sanon acquired the other two units in June 2017 for a combined ₹2.90 crore, bringing the family's total acquisition cost to about ₹4.31 crore.

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All about Andheri West Andheri West is among Mumbai's most sought-after residential and commercial micro-markets, offering a mix of premium housing, strong social infrastructure and excellent connectivity. The locality is well connected by the Western Express Highway, Link Road, the suburban railway network, and the Mumbai Metro, and provides easy access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

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Its proximity to major employment and entertainment hubs such as SEEPZ, MIDC, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Film City continues to drive housing demand. Combined with reputed schools, healthcare facilities, shopping destinations and entertainment centres, Andheri West remains a preferred destination for professionals, entrepreneurs and members of the entertainment industry.