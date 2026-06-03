Is Cocktail 2 a lesbian love story? Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna blame Shahid Kapoor for the rumours

For quite some time, rumours have been swirling around Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna, with many people assuming that the film revolves around a lesbian love story. Now, the makers have clarified that the film does not revolve around such a plot. Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon during the trailer launch of Cocktail 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

Not a lesbian love story At the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, the entire cast and crew came together to introduce the project. During the event, the lead actors, along with the film's director and producer, dismissed rumours that Rashmika and Kriti play a romantic couple in the film.

Producer Dinesh Vijan categorically stated that Cocktail 2 is not a lesbian romance, while director Homi Adajania shed light on how the speculation began and eventually snowballed into a widespread rumour.

During the trailer launch, Rashmika was asked about speculation linking her and Kriti as a couple.

Responding to the question, Kriti suggested that the rumours seemed to be originating from a single source and playfully looked at Shahid, saying, “I think the rumours are coming from one place only.” Rashmika was seen agreeing with Kriti.

To this, Shahid joked, “I didn’t say anything, guys. Why would I want it that way? I have nothing to do with that? Kaha se aa rahe hain rumours? (Where are these rumours coming from?)"

Following this, director Homi Adajania explained, “This is where the rumour came from. We were all sitting on the set. They definitely get a little cuddly with each other because they are friends. And we just hypothetically thought what if the story was about them and Shahid was the third wheel? And I said I wouldn’t mind making a movie like that."

Here, producer Dinesh Vijan clarified, “So guys, we were supposed to clear this up, so in the trailer there are two love stories. Purana love aur naya love and ye Luv (Ranjan). Aur kuchh nahi hai kisi ka love nahi hai is picture mein.(There's old love, new love, and then there's this Luv (Ranjan). That's it. There isn't anyone else's love story in this film).”