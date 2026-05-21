Pritam slams 'self-appointed music detectives' accusing him of plagiarising Cocktail 2 song Mashooqa: ‘Not nice’

The recently released Cocktail 2 track Mashooqa, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, may have struck a chord with fans, but it also landed composer Pritam Chakraborty in the middle of a plagiarism debate. Now, Pritam has reacted to the chatter, calling out people for drawing “imaginary similarities” between the two songs. Mashooqa is picturised on Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Pritam reacts The song was released on May 19. Soon after the song was released, social media was flooded with claims that its tune resembled the 1993 Italian song Se So Arrubate A Nonna. Se So Arrubate A Nonna is a comedic Neapolitan track by Italian duo Bibi & Coco, released in 1993 as part of their album Le Origini Vol. 2.

On Wednesday, Pritam took to Instagram Stories to react to people accusing him of copying the Italian track.

“Every single of my song release comes with set of self-appointed music detectives, who have created a new genre called 'imaginary similarities'. Same people, same ‘inspired by' thesis,” Pritam wrote.

The music composer added, “Boss, at this point you are my unpaid PR team. I just want to say guys NOT NICE.”