After Bhumi Pednekar and Randeep Hooda, Guru Randhawa joins Assam flood relief, donates 7 lakh to build 35 homes

Punjabi singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has expanded his humanitarian efforts for families devastated by the Assam floods. The singer has partnered with the Sikh Aid Foundation to build 35 permanent, flood-proof homes in Sivasagar, Jorhat and Nepali Khuti regions of Upper Assam.

Guru Randhawa donates ₹ 7 lakh

Guru Randhawa takes part in relief efforts in Assam.

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Guru Randhawa has donated ₹7 lakh towards the initiative. This news comes at a time when Guru is facing backlash over his latest track, Fine Shyt, with many calling its tone misogynistic towards corporate women. Apart from Guru, other Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, as well as digital creators Fukra Insaan and Triggered Insaan, have actively pooled resources to scale up rehabilitation efforts in the worst-hit regions of the state.

Randhawa had previously donated ₹5 lakh to the Hello Life Foundation, which helped provide urgent essentials such as food, clothing, medical supplies and other basic necessities to support displaced communities in the state.

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Guru Randhawa's Fine Shyt backlash

{{^usCountry}} Lately, the singer has faced considerable trolling and backlash over his song Fine Shyt, which was released on August 6. However, the singer remains unfazed by the controversy and on Monday shared a video of himself driving a Porsche on an empty road in a desert. Taking to his Instagram handle, Guru wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang… calm down calm down calm down fam." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lately, the singer has faced considerable trolling and backlash over his song Fine Shyt, which was released on August 6. However, the singer remains unfazed by the controversy and on Monday shared a video of himself driving a Porsche on an empty road in a desert. Taking to his Instagram handle, Guru wrote, “Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever. Low-key loving the edits though. No bad vibes! It’s just a silly little slang… calm down calm down calm down fam." {{/usCountry}}

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Before this, when the controversy had begun, he took a break from the chatter and reflected on the incident as he visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Though he did not address the backlash directly, he shared a message about faith and moving ahead despite difficult times. He wrote in the caption in Punjabi, which roughly translates to, "Whom Waheguru blesses, no storm can ever shake. When Baba Nanak holds someone’s hand, they only keep moving forward."

About Fine Shyt

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He released the Fine Shyt music video on Thursday. The music video began with a disclaimer stating that all the people in the video are above 18 and that it is a work of fiction. It also had a cheeky message for viewers not to attempt the moves in an office, as it might end up with them in the HR office.

Set in an office, with Guru playing a senior professional, the music video shows him surrounded by young female colleagues. While Guru concentrates on work, the female colleagues dance and sing around him. Many viewers did not agree with the song's depiction and called the singer out for allegedly sexualising workspaces and questioned the overall treatment of the women featured in the video.