After Gauahar Khan, Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar reacts to Justin Bieber and Hailey's comment on fasting during Ramadan

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were criticised recently for their comments about fasting and Ramadan. Actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan had called Justin and Hailey ‘dumb’ for their statement about fasting. The couple was caught laughing over fasting and joking that it 'deprives your body of nutrition' in a video. Now, Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar has shared her opinion on Justin and Hailey's comments, and people's reaction to it. Also read: Gauahar Khan calls Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ‘dumb’ for their comment on fasting

Pakistani actor Ayesha Omar reacted to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's fasting remark.

Ayesha urged people to educate Justin Bieber and Hailey instead of shaming them for their comments. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a report on Justin and Hailey's 'ill-informed' comments, and wrote, "Apart from mental and emotional benefits, the top scientists and doctors in the world are now constantly stressing on the numerous physical health benefits of fasting and time restricted eating, which include reversing diseases, reversing ageing and cell regeneration." She further wrote, “It is ok if they don't know yet. Instead of shaming them I think someone should enlighten then and send them some reading or viewing material.”

Ayesha Omar urged people to educate Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber about fasting.

Last week, Gauahar took to Instagram Stories, where she shared her opinion on Justin and Hailey's comments. She had posted their interview shared by a page on Instagram, where Justin and Hailey discussed the concept of fasting and how it doesn’t make sense for them to fast. Gauahar had posted the video and written, “Just proves how dumb they are. Only if they knew about the science behind it. And the health benefits from it! Get an education @Justinbieber and @haileybieber. Its okay to have an opinion btw! But be intelligent enough to put forth correctly.”

In the interview that was shared by a page named Hijab Modern on Instagram, Justin and Hailey discussed the concept of fasting. "I gotta really think about that. I have never really done it...I think our bodies need nutrition to think properly" Justin had said. Hailey Bieber then revealed how fasting never really "made sense to her," and said, "If you want to fast off the TV, fast off your phone, I think I believe in that more, but fasting off food... it never really made sense to me... or if you are fasting sweets or fasting sugar." She then said, "We're totally like yeah, that's why you are stupid!"

Upset by the celebrities' responses to fasting during Ramadan, many social media users, some of whom are fasting themselves in the holy month of Ramadan, recently took to various social media platforms to criticise Justin and Hailey’s comments on fasting. Like Ayesha and Gauahar, some said Justin and Hailey should ‘get an education’.

