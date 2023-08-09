Ahn Bo-Hyun spills ideal partner type in candid Q&A amid Jisoo relationship news

In a recent YouTube Q&A session, South Korean heartthrob Ahn Bo-Hyun, known for his role in the popular K-drama "See You In My 19th Life," gave fans a candid glimpse into his thoughts about love and his ideal partner. The actor, whose relationship with BLACKPINK's Jisoo was recently confirmed, didn't hold back.

While discussing his character Moon Seo-ha from the drama, Ahn Bo-Hyun also took the opportunity to share his preferences for an ideal partner. He revealed, "Respecting the elders and having good manners, that’s my ideal type. Not only respecting their own parents but being respectful to all elders in general." His down-to-earth values reflect a deep appreciation for traditional values and respect.

Confirmed relationship with Jisoo

The news of Ahn Bo-hyun's relationship with BLACKPINK's Jisoo created waves in the entertainment world. The agencies of both stars, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment confirmed their romantic involvement. YG Entertainment stated, "They are getting to know each other with positive feelings. We would be thankful if you look upon them with warmth." FN Entertainment echoed a similar sentiment, stating, "They are getting to know each other." The revelation added a new layer of excitement for fans of both Ahn Bo-hyun and BLACKPINK.

"See You In My 19th Life" receives acclaim

The popular K-drama "See You In My 19th Life" recently concluded its 12-episode run, leaving fans with a sense of satisfaction and warm feelings. The series not only featured Ahn Bo-hyun but also showcased the talents of other talented actors like Shin Hye-sun, Ha Yoon-kyung, and Ahn Dong-goo. With its positive reviews, the drama has left a lasting impression on viewers. As Ahn Bo-Hyun continues to make headlines for his work and personal life, fans eagerly anticipate his future projects and hope for more glimpses into the star's thoughts and experiences.