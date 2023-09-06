AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd duet nominated for Grammy, sparks controversy!

An AI-generated collaboration between Drake and The Weeknd titled "Heart on My Sleeve" has been submitted for consideration at the 66th Grammy Awards. However, what's causing a stir is that neither of the Canadian megastars had any involvement in the creation of the song.

Ghostwriter, the anonymous human behind this digital sensation, is boldly seeking the music industry's most prestigious accolade for a track that combines computer-generated vocal performances with human songwriting. Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. defended the submission, stating, "As far as the creative side, it's absolutely eligible because it was written by a human."

The song has been entered for consideration in both the Song of The Year and Best Rap Song categories. While the lyrics were indeed crafted by Ghostwriter, the vocal performances were entirely generated by artificial intelligence.

One major roadblock that "Heart on My Sleeve" faces is the Grammys' requirement for "generation distribution." Songs must have a broad release, available through various distribution channels. After an initial appearance on YouTube and streaming platforms, the track vanished due to takedown notices issued by Universal Music Group, the record label representing Drake and The Weeknd.

This situation has ignited a debate over the eligibility of AI-generated content for Grammy recognition. Earlier this summer, the Recording Academy clarified its stance on AI, emphasizing that awards are intended to celebrate human creativity. Songs with "no human authorship" are disqualified. However, assistive AI, like that used by Paul McCartney to enhance an old John Lennon vocal track, remains within the realm of eligibility.

Mason clarified, "It's the human award highlighting excellence, driven by human creativity." The controversy surrounding "Heart on My Sleeve" underscores the evolving relationship between technology and the music industry, leaving us all wondering about the future of music creation and recognition in an increasingly digital world.

