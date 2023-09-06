Drake's fan-flung lingerie collection takes Instagram by storm

Drake's fans have been showing their love in a rather unconventional way - by showering him with bras during his It's All a Blur Tour. The Canadian hip-hop icon, fresh off his co-headlining tour with 21 Savage, shared a quirky picture on Instagram earlier today, revealing his ever-growing collection of bras. Drake's fans are showering him with bras during his tour, leading to a quirky collection.(Instagram/champagnepapi)

The picture showcases an assortment of bras in various colors, sizes, and styles, neatly laid out on the floor behind him. While the exact count is unclear, it's safe to say there are quite a few, with estimates easily surpassing a hundred. In the photo, Drake flashes his trademark smile and adds a cryptic caption: "Remember when we both forgot who the heck I was in unison…that wavelength was definitely a foolish one."

Drake's fellow artists joined the playful banter. Kevin Durant playfully dubbed him "Tity Boy," in a nod to 2 Chainz's alias, while Anderson .Paak celebrated the joyous spirit of the photo.

For those curious about the behind-the-scenes action, Drake shared an Instagram Stories video featuring two female staff members organizing the array of bras. This unique trend took off during his tour, with one memorable moment at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on July 21 when a fan tossed a size 36G brassiere onto the stage, piquing Drake's curiosity.

"Wow, 36G?" he exclaimed as he inspected the undergarment. "Let's find this lady right away!" This viral incident led to 21-year-old Veronica Correia landing a modeling opportunity with Playboy and engaging in DM conversations with Drake himself.

The light-hearted humor surrounding the bras has even stirred a touch of jealousy among some of Drake's fellow rap artists. During his own Final Lap Tour, 50 Cent amusingly pleaded with his fans to "treat me like I'm Drake" and requested bras be thrown his way.

Drake took it in stride and offered to give 50 Cent a friendly "pep talk" in response. This camaraderie among artists has added an entertaining twist to the bra-throwing trend, making it a memorable feature of Drake's summer tour.

Drake made a request during his tour when his son, Adonis Graham, attended his concert for the first time, asking fans to “keep your bras on.”

