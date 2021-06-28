Akshay Kumar shares new poster of Filhaal 2, teaser to be out on June 30

Actor Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to share a new poster of his upcoming music video, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat. Sung by B Praak, the music video will also star Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur. He also announced the date on which the teaser would be released.

Sharing it on Twitter, Akshay wrote: "Some stories stay with you forever… Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June."

The poster shows Akshay and Nupur strike an intense but romantic pose. The lyrics and composition of the new song will be by Jaani and Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will also be a part of this music video.

Filhaal 2- Mohabbat is a sequel to the hit song Filhall, which marked Akshay Kumar's debut in independent music video space. Interestingly, it also marked the screen debut of Nupur.

It released last year and was a major success. The song and its video along with Akshay and Nupur's chemistry were appreciated by fans.

Reportedly, Filhall became the most-liked Indian song on YouTube worldwide with over 5.8 million views in just two months of its release.

On film front, Akshay has his plate full. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Katrina Kaif with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn as special appearances. Akshay also has Aanand L Rai's films Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar and Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Raksha Bandhan will be co-produced by his sister, Alka.

He will also be seen in the spy thriller Bell Bottom, where he shares screen with Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. In his film, Ram Setu he will be paired with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez. Akshay will appear in the lead role in Bachchan Pandey, a film that also stars Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline.