Ali Zafar praises Arijit Singh for ‘bekhauf hoke pyaar ki baat karna’ after singer had told fans he would visit Pakistan

Singer Arijit Singh was performing at a US concert in May, when he promised his fans from across the border that he will visit Pakistan soon. Now, Pakistani singer-actor Ali Zafar, who has also acted in Hindi films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, has lauded Arijit for fearlessly talking about love and brotherhood, while on stage. Also read: When Arijit Singh fanboy Aamir Khan said he sits right in front of stage for his concerts

Arijit was at his Houston concert, where while interacting with a Pakistani fan he reportedly said, “You can rest your arms over there, the person from Pakistan,” and added, “I will come to Pakistan.” A video from the show had made the rounds on social media in May, in which fans could be seen screaming their lungs out after Arijit Singh spoke about his tour of Pakistan.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ali spoke about Arijit’s gesture. He called him a beautiful person with a beautiful voice. He said, “Jo bhi insaan insaniyat se juda hoga vo insaniyat mein hi believe karega. Arijit ki daad is cheez pe banti hai ki ek bade manch par khade, hoke bekhauf hoke pyaar ki baat karna (A person who is connected to humanity, only believes in humanity. Arijit deserves praise for standing on a big stage and speaking about love and brotherhood without any fear).”

In the same interview, Ali was asked about the artists he would like to collaborate with, when he again took Arijit’s name. Praising him, Ali said, “I think Arijit is a beautiful human being, and a singer. His persona is full of humanity, his voice has innocence. I have never met him, but seeing him and listening to him, I get a sense that he is a very good person.”

Earlier, Arijit had expressed his love towards Pakistani musicians as he shared concerns about the singers from the country being banned in India due to strained Indo-Pak relations. During his Abu Dhabi concert last year, Arijit had said "I don't follow the news but tell me one thing, has music from Pakistan been banned in India?" He further asked, "Is it still barred or has the ban been lifted?” Arijit had also told fans about the singers he liked, and said, "Atif Aslam is one of my favourites and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shafqat Amanat Ali.”

