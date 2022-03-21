AM Turaz: People have understood the appeal of good poetry

After the success of songs Jab Saiyaan and Muskurahat in Gangubai Kathiawadi, lyricist AM Turaz is a happy man. The UPite credits his composer-director and singers for doing justice to his poetry and making it appealing to music lovers.

The lyricist, who hails from Muzaffarpur, says, “My best work happens with Sanjayji (Leela Bhansali), as he has great understanding of poetry. So, the thought process for him is very deep. Aur phir woh jo roohdaari aur theraav se (with spirit and thought) usey sangeet main pirote hain then magic happens — Aayat, Tera Zikra, Guzaarish and Ek Dil Ek Jaan. And, above all, he films them so well that their appeal increases manifold.”

He has written for 45 films so far.

“When I write for others, many don’t accept that or maybe it’s too heavy for them. If the music is loud, whether use my lyrics or anyone else’s, the words would hardly matter. For poetry to shine, soulfulness in the music is paramount. Like rooh ka theraav (peace of the spirit) is important for life, the same goes for music as well. A balance of lyrics, composition and singing is what makes a song successful!

Turaz is content that filmmakers now understand the importance of good lyrics.

“Filmmakers have started understanding my poetry and the depth of work, so music lovers will get to hear good poetry in my songs. My recent singles Dil chahte ho and Khushi jab bhi teri both sung by Zubin Nautiyal did very well and got over 125 million hits,” he says.

Also crediting listeners for appreciating good work, he says, “People have understood the power of good poetry. Eventually, it is all in the hands of audience to appreciate good work which gives us strength to do better. Also, now that the lip-sync phase is fading away, so people are experimenting more.”

Rather than fitting in heavy Urdu words, he feels one should keep things simple. “Shayari khayaal ka naam hai, woh shabdon ki mohtaaj nahin hai (Poetry is imagination by another name, and it does not require words for expression). Saadharan shabdon mein baat kahi jaa sakti hai.”

On his upcoming project, he says, “Films that will come up next are Mission Majnu and Om: The Battle Within. Besides, I want to come up with a book but it will take over a year or two. Till then, mushairayas, that I perform in across India and abroad, are helping me take my work to the people.”

Turaz feels he is missing out on social media presence but is happy. “Passionate artistes who focus more on work miss out on many things — like social media where I now need to catch-up! I still don’t have my own YouTube channel. Somehow, I feel, kaam karna zaroori hai usi se naam hoga aur log kabhi-na-kabhi pehchaanne hi lagenge…kabhi na kabhi!”

