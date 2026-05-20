'Even nepotism isn't working': Amaal Mallik claims 'big boys' in Bollywood removed him from 60 films

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has shared a long note to his fans on social media, accusing unnamed powerful people in the film and music industry of sidelining him and removing him from five dozen projects over the years. Amaal apologised to his fans and said he is content with doing just indie music if he doesn’t get films.

Amaal Mallik says he was removed from 60 films

Amaal Mallik talks about facing politics in Bollywood.

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On Tuesday night, Amaal shared a long note addressed to his fans on Instagram Stories. “The big boys in powerful positions have got me out of more than 60 odd projects. 20 films toh maine khud hi mana kar diye as it was beneath me to work in those setups. The musician in me wouldn't be able to respect himself. I still did my bit, and will always do my best to put music and shoot videos whenever possible for my fans, with or without the movies. No regrets at all, it's their loss :) But somehow it becomes a loss to my listeners & fans, and I'm sorry for that, but I need to make it clear to all of you,” it read.

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{{^usCountry}} Amaal added that he has been doing his best, but ‘powerful people’ within the industry don’t want him to be a part of their films. “I'm trying my best for the last 8 years, with utmost sincerity & obviously some respectful terms & conditions of working but sadly it doesn't work for this place. Plus my inability to hide the truth about this place and its workings irks them further and leads to pointless threats to me and family. There are some very powerful set of people that don't want me to be part of their films or any film for a matter of fact, and it's not just LABELS, it's beyond that NOW, it's a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans,” the singer-composer added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amaal added that he has been doing his best, but ‘powerful people’ within the industry don’t want him to be a part of their films. “I'm trying my best for the last 8 years, with utmost sincerity & obviously some respectful terms & conditions of working but sadly it doesn't work for this place. Plus my inability to hide the truth about this place and its workings irks them further and leads to pointless threats to me and family. There are some very powerful set of people that don't want me to be part of their films or any film for a matter of fact, and it's not just LABELS, it's beyond that NOW, it's a mixed syndicate of egoistic humans,” the singer-composer added. {{/usCountry}}

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Amaal Mallik's note for fans.

‘Playing award-worthy politics’

Amaal stopped short of naming the people he accused of sabotaging his career, but added that ‘someday’, he will retaliate. Accusing them of politics in the industry, the 35-year-old added, “I will not name them today but their time will come someday and the lord above will show them their place. All of them are playing award-worthy politics for almost 8 years now, and that's why you hear less of my music in films.”

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Amaal is the son of composer Daboo Malik and the nephew of Anu Malik. However, the singer-composer quipped that even his family connections haven’t helped him. “I can't be part of a clout, a power setup, or be part of petty groupism. Even the NEPOTISM isn't working,” he wrote. Addressing his fans once again, he concluded, “SO MUJHE MAAF KARO..... MERA INDIE MUSIC SUNO (Forgive me and listen to my indie music). IF A FILM SONG COMES GREAT, IF NOT THEN DON'T FRET.”

All about Amaal Mallik’s career

Amaal made his Bollywood debut as a composer with Salman Khan’s Jai Ho in 2014, but gained fame with the song Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy the following year. He has since composed for films like Hero, Airlift, Kapoor and Sons, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, and Vedaa. He has also lent his voice as a singer to several songs in the soundtracks he has composed. Amaal used to release his indie singles prolifically early in his career, but the last of them came out in 2021.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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