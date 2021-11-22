American Music Awardss 2021: BTS bags first Artist Of The Year, watch their 'smooth like Butter' performance

The AMAs 2021 (American Music Awards) turned out to be a big night for the South Korean boy band, BTS. The group has won three awards at the AMAs this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AMAs were broadcast in India on Monday morning and in the US on Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. BTS took awards for the favourite pop group (for the third time), for pop song (Butter), and coveted artist of the year for the first time.

BTS' official Twitter handle made the announcement saying, “We won Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Song, and Favorite Pop Duo or Group at the @AMAs tonight! We want to thank everyone who supported our music and especially #BTSARMY! We love you [Purple heart] Don’t miss the rest of the show and our incredible performance! #AMAs #BTSxAMAs #BTS_Butter."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read More: BTS will no longer be performing with Megan Thee Stallion at American Music Awards 2021, here's why

Many BTS fans commented on the post and congratulated the band. One fan said, “So deserved Kings, we love you too! Congratulations!” Another one said, “I’m so proud you boys!! You guys have come so far.” While one fan who seemed excited about BTS's performance at AMAs wrote, “Congrats my boys! I have no words for how damn proud I am of you! I'm so happy for you. And I can't wait to see you perform one more time tonight And JK DON'T WORRY. YOU DID GREAT. You're such an amazing person. I love you all so much!”

During the award show, BTS performed with Coldplay to My Universe. BTS also performed on their record-breaking song, Butter. Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singer Meghan Thee Stallion was also supposed to perform with the band but on Sunday, she announced that she had to cancel her appearance due to an “unexpected personal matter.” She tweeted, “Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}