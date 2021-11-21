BTS will no longer be performing with Megan Thee Stallion at American Music Awards 2021, here's why

In a sad turn of events for fans of Megan Thee Stallion and BTS, the American rapper has announced she will not be participating in the American Music Awards this year. Megan, along with BTS, was supposed to perform the Butter remix at the awards show.

Taking to Twitter, Megan Thee Stallion revealed that she had to cancel due to an 'unexpected personal' emergency. "Hotties I was so excited to go to the AMAs and perform with BTS, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend. I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform BTS’ Butter real soon!" she tweeted.

Hotties I was so excited to go to the @AMAs and perform with @BTS_official, but due to an unexpected personal matter, I can no longer attend 😭😭I’m so sad! I really can’t wait to hit the stage with my guys and perform #BTS_Butter real soon!💜 — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 20, 2021

Although disappointed, fans sent her love and hoped they would see her perform with BTS soon. "Take care Megan.. we'll wait for the performance when it happens," a fan told Megan on Twitter. "Oh my god, no!!! I'm so sorry Megan, we hope whatever is going on in your life gets sorted out as soon as possible, and that someday we'll have a performance with you and @BTS_twt. Take care!!!" added another. "Don't worry queen Megan. Firstly it's you. I hope everything will be fixed soon. We will be looking forward to that tremendous presentation. Take care!" a third fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, BTS will be seen performing to two songs at the AMAs 2021. While they are yet to share an update on which version of Butter they would be performing, BTS will also perform their song My Universe with Coldplay.

Besides their performances, BTS has also been nominated for Artist of the Year, Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Social Artist categories at the awards show.

After the awards show. BTS will remain in Los Angeles, where they will be seen appearing on The Late Late Night Show with James Corden and hosting a four-day concert.