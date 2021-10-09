BTS and Megan Thee Stallion perform hand gestures from 3Js Butter video but it wasn't a smooth ride, watch

A new Bangtan Bomb was released on YouTube and it featured BTS members meeting Megan Thee Stallion in New York. BTS and Megan recently released a remix version of the song Butter. Members J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook (3Js) also dropped a special dance performance on her rap portion in the song.

During their meet, Megan confessed she was impressed with the 3Js' performance. “I saw it and I was like ‘damn, I wish I could do this. I want to learn this,’” she informed the members. J-Hope and Jungkook offered to teach her but she said she wouldn't get it.

However, the members decided to recreate the tricky hand gestures that J-Hope, Jimin and Jungkook performed in the song. J-Hope got down to teaching his fellow members and Megan. While a few, like V, got it immediately, Jin took a while to get a hang of it.

The group then rounded together to perform the hand choreography for a video. Although they failed to coordinate a few times, they eventually got it right.

BTS and Megan released the Butter remix as an audio version of it. When Megan met the members, she expressed her wish to go all out. “Like whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big, we gotta do the video... Yes, it's gonna be epic,” she said. Megan also added that she was surprised when BTS reached out to her for the collaboration.

“I had already told my managers I wanna do a song with BTS, and then when it came up I was like ‘they know me?’ I was so happy,” she said. Megan took her pet dog along and the members couldn't get enough of him. They played, petted him and posed with him for pictures.

BTS had travelled to the US last month. During their visit, they addressed the gathering at the United Nations General Assembly, performed their song Permission to Dance, met Coldplay and visited the Met Museum in New York.