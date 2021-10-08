BTS: RM-Jin share a laugh, V and Jimin leave members in splits during My Universe video shoot. Watch

The behind-the-scenes video of the My Universe music video was released by Coldplay on their YouTube channel and it looks like BTS members had a ball shooting for the song. The track, sung in English and Korean, marked BTS' first collaboration with Coldplay.

The video featured a mix of footage – from Coldplay recording the video in Barcelona to BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performing to the track in a studio. The alien band called Supernova 7 were also present on the sets.

In the video, RM and Jin have a big laugh, V and Jimin leavemembers in splits with their goofy avatars, and J-Hope, Jungkook and Suga shooting for their portions are shown too.

It also gave insights into how music videos are shot. Francois Audouy, the production manager of the video, said, “We were lucky to find these locations early on, like the abandoned swimming pool and then here we're at an abandoned cement factory just outside Barcelona. We've got three really rich worlds and each of those worlds has a whole language and world building that you would normally reserve for a Hollywood production.”

RM said, “Chris (Martin of Coldplay) made this song in many cities. He did come to Seoul like two-three months ago and recorded this, all the gang and our vocals together. The overall story of this video will totally convey and deliver the vibe and the message of the song.”

It was previously revealed that Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin had travelled to South Korea for two days to record the song. In a video capturing the making of the track, Chris had joined the BTS members at a studio and worked on the song together. Coldplay and BTS also performed the track at the Global Citizen Live event recently.