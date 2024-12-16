Amid farmers' protest, Guru Randhawa urges government to listen to their needs; trolls ask 'paise mil gaye?'

As farmers continue to protest at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders, singer Guru Randhawa has come forward to extend his support to the farmer community. He has requested the Indian government to sit and discuss the issues they are facing. Also read: Protesting farmers announce ‘rail roko’ agitation on December 18, invite Rakesh Tikait-led SKM Guru Randhawa took to social media to express his views.

Guru supports farmers

The singer took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his views. Through multiple posts, he requested the government to hear their pleas.

He first mentioned “Punjab” in his tweet, following it up with another tweet which read, “Farmers provide food to every household in our country. Their voices need to be heard. Requesting our government officials to please sit and discuss with the farmers officials”.

As soon as he put out his tweet, he was trolled by a section of social media users. When one user questioned the reason behind his post, Guru shared that he belongs to the "farmer family” which is why he is standing with the farmer community and requesting the Indian government.

In another post, Guru shared that he is just urging the government to give a chance to the farmers to share their needs and then decide what they want to do.

"Lets Unite and support our Country... Meri Mitti, mera desh is world’s best desh. Period,” he ended.

About the protest

Farmers are protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders. They are demanding a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops, among other issues. Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal is on a fast-unto-death at Khanauri border for farmers’ demands.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Sunday shared that a tractor march would be organised outside Punjab on Monday (December 16). He also said that the march will be followed by a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab on December 18. The announcement came hours after a 'Jathha' of 101 farmers, blocked by the police at the Shambhu border due to security concerns, was withdrawn for the day.

In 2020, a large number of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, held a year-long protest on Delhi's border points -Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur until the Centre repealed the three controversial laws ahead of the assembly election in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.