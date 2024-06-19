Centre clears minimum support price for 14 Kharif crops

The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved the minimum support price (MSP) on 14 Kharif crops, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.



"Some very important decisions have been taken in today's Cabinet. One very important decision has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Kharif season is starting, and for that, the Cabinet has approved MSP on 14 crops. The new MSP for paddy is ₹2,300, which ₹117 increment over the previous MSP,” Vaishnaw said at a briefing.



“The third term of PM Modi is very important as it focuses on continuity with change through many decisions for farmers's welfare,” the minister added. The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday approved the minimum support price (MSP) on 14 Kharif crops(HT_PRINT)

Vaishnaw said that after today's decision the farmers will get around ₹2 lakh crore as MSP.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“This is ₹35,000 crores more than the previous season,” he said at the briefing.



The other cabinet decision includes approval of India's first offshore wind energy project. “These will be 1GW offshore wind projects, 500 MW each (off the coast of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu). This is a big opportunity for India,” Vaishnaw added.