Guru Randhawa on his relationship rumours with Shehnaaz Gill: I feel good when people talk about my dating life

Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa and singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill have been making headlines for more than a year now for their rumoured relationship, and looks like Randhawa is enjoying all the conjecture around his personal life, and the attention that’s coming his way for whatever reasons. Guru Randhawa and Shehnaaz Gill were seen in the music videos Moonrise and Sunrise

Also Read: Guru Randhawa shares video with Shehnaaz Gill; asks fans if they ‘look cute together’. Here's how they reacted

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“I feel very good about it when people talk about my dating life,” quips the singer, adding, “Fans link me with beautiful girls all over the world, so it feels great, every boy wants that attention.”

It all started last year when they dropped their first music video, a romantic track titled Moonrise, sparking dating rumours. Later that year, Randhawa accompanied Gill for her film, Thank You For Coming’s screening, and they posed together at the red carpet, further fuelling the rumours. In January this year, their second single, titled Sunrise released, and fans couldn’t help but speculate further. And not to miss, their mushy reels o Instagram often leave fans wonder what’s cooking between the two.

While Randhawa is in no mood to confirm or deny the rumours around him and with Gill, he adds, “I want people to keep doing that [talk about my love life] for me. Even if I am not dating somebody right now, because of that news, I might start dating someday soon. If the reader [of this interview] is a girl, I am single. But if the reader is a boy, I am taken (laughs).”

Personal life aside, Randhawa seems more content for the work that he is doing and the buzz he’s creating with that. The singer recently made his acting debut with the film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay co-starring Saiee Manjrekar. While the film received average response, Randhawa calls it an amazing experience.

“One should explore themselves every minute, every second of every day. I have shot for two more films that will release this year. I have shot my music videos, also, so I am trying to balance both,” says the 32-year-old, who dropped his latest Punjabi single, In Love with Raja Kumari.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa get mushy, share fun moments as they enjoy sunset in new video; fans ask them to date

On how different it is for an artiste to shoot for a film as compared to a music video, he elaborates, “Whether it’s a song or a film, it’s the same for an artiste. Moreover, it takes just two days to make a song, actually, we can make songs anytime. Movies take a lot of time, so we need to have that kind of time in our hands. It’s not difficult to manage.”

Randhawa adds that it also depends a lot on the team and people you are working with for a song or a film. Referring to his single, Randhawa takes a moment to praise his fellow artiste Raja Kumari. “She is someone very different from everybody I have worked with so far. She also sang in Punjabi for the very first time, it was very new for all of us, and her energy is quite amazing,” he ends.