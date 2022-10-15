Guru Randhawa on making his acting debut: Music will always be my first love

It’s been an exact decade since Guru Randhawa stepped into the world of music, and went from strength to strength. And in 2022, he’s set to make a debut all over again- in acting. The singer recently announced on social media that he will make his debut in a film with Anupam Kher.

What prompted him to take this step at this point in his career? “Well, it has been very instinctive for me. I was presented with the opportunity a while ago, and it felt like the right time to step into something new and enriching. Honestly, there wasn’t a fixed process and it was a series of events that led to this particular one. It all fell into place so soon and suddenly I found myself training for it. When I first heard the story, I felt confident that I’d be able to put in my hard work and effort... it just felt like the right time and opportunity for me,” he shares with us.

He claims he gained confidence when he acted in his music videos, paired opposite female actors. “It made me realise that I could put in my hard work as an actor too, with proper training and commitment,” is what he feels.

The 31-year-old, known for chartbusters such as Lahore and High Rated Gabru, isn’t stressed about working with Kher though. In fact, he says it’s “one of the best things” that has happened to him. “I couldn’t imagine a better launch than this. I’ve been fortunate to work with such veteran actors, and it has been quite a learning process. Each day, there is so much to learn from him and everyone else on the sets. Anupam sir has been very guiding and supportive during the shoot. Just being next to him and observing him act is so much to learn from. I’m grateful and thankful to him,” quips Randhawa.

While it’s been a constant throughout the years that singers venture into acting, and vice versa, he maintains that singing will always be his first love. “But definitely as an artist I’d love to expand my horizons and test my capabilities. I’m excited to start this new journey and see how life unfolds,” he says.