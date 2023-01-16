Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa get mushy, share fun moments as they enjoy sunset in new video; fans ask them to date

Actor Shehnaaz Gill and singer Guru Randhawa spent an evening together as they enjoyed the sunset. Taking to Instagram on Monday, they posted a video in which the duo sat near a glass wall overlooking the sea. In the clip, they sat next to each other inside a room. (Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill demands silence while talking to mediapersons, tells her team ‘unko bol chup raho’. Watch)

Shehnaaz and Guru Randhawa leaned on each other as they looked at the sunset and also shared fun moments. Guru was left surprised as Shehnaaz teased him and hit him on the forehead. They also pretended to feel cold and cuddled up with each other.

In the video, Shehnaaz wore a white shirt and denims as she sat bare feet. Guru opted for a black sweater, pants and white sneakers. He captioned the video, "What a lovely sunset #moonrise (red heart emoji). Pai gayian shaman with Shehnaaz (collision symbol emoji)."

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Chemistry hain bhai chemistry (There is chemistry). It will not be a surprise to see these two in a big project in future." "Their chemistry, so natural and real," read a comment. "Kitne cute lagte ho abhi toh date karlo yaar (You both look so cute, now date please)."

Recently, Shehnaaz and Guru collaborated for the music video Mood Rise. It was unveiled earlier this month. On Instagram, Guru had shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned," #MoonRise Ft. @shehnaazgill is out now worldwide Show your love and support Pai gayian shamaan ne."

Penned and sung by Guru, the song showcases romantic chemistry between Shehnaaz and him. The song is a part of Guru's music album Man of the Moon. The audio version of the song that was released last year received immense love from the listeners.

Shehnaaz will be next seen in the family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. She is also part of the upcoming comedy film 100%. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi. Guru is all set to make his acting debut alongside actor Anupam Kher with an upcoming comedy film Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.

