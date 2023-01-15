Shehnaaz Gill demands silence while talking to mediapersons, tells her team ‘unko bol chup raho’. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill recently silenced a few reporters in order to be able to answer the person she was talking to. She asked them to maintain silence as a mark of respect to the person speaking at the moment. One of her fan pages claimed she silenced her team members and not the reporters. The actor-singer was interacting with the paparazzi and reporters on the set of her chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill gets scared while riding a camel, screams ‘Amma, Mama’; fans call her 'so cute'. Watch

A paparazzo account on Instagram shared a video of Shehnaaz from the set, where Shehnaaz was heard saying, "Listen, this is disrespect to the other, jo bol raha hai. Listen, and unko bol ki chup raho (this is disrespect to the person speaking, listen and tell them to keep quiet)."

A person commented on the video, "Well it’s true, when someone is talking learn to respect and hear them first. Respect you girl!" Another said, “Proud of her.” One more fan said, “Ye media waalo ki respect krti yaha dikh raha. .. plz aaplog v respect kre inki (she is seen giving respect to the media here, you should also respect them).” A fan of Shehnaaz wrote, “She did the right thing you should be quite while others speaking.” “People love her this Real side she is not sugarcoating anyone,” said another.

Shehnaaz recently featured in singer Guru Randhawa's new music video, Mood Rise, which released on Tuesday. Penned and sung by Guru Randhawa, the song showcases romantic chemistry between him and Shehnaaz. The song is a part of Guru's music album Man of the Moon. The audio version of the song had released last year.

Shehnaaz shot to fame with her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla, who went on to win the show. The two were rumoured to be in relationship but Sidharth died in 2021 at just the age of 40. Shehnaaz will now make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She will also be seen in an upcoming comedy film, titled 100 percent, opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi. It will be directed by Sajid Khan.

