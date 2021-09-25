Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amit Trivedi: Being a die-hard cricket fan helped me create the T20 World Cup anthem

The National Award-winning composer makes the T20 World Cup anthem; says he was asked to keep the youth and global audience in mind while making the song.
By Soumya Vajpayee
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Cricket aficionados are excited about next month, when their favourite teams will play for the T20 World Cup trophy. But the momentum has already started building, as the anthem for the tournament has been garnering love across the board. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song is called Live The Game.

“Like they say, ‘Cricket is a religion for Indians’. Since I am a die-hard cricket fan, it helped me immerse myself completely while creating the anthem. I thoroughly enjoyed the process,” says the 42-year-old.

Sharing the experience of working on the track, the Manmarziyaan (2019) music director adds that he was asked to come up with a track that catches the attention of the younger generation, between 15 and 20. “I was also asked to keep the international audience in mind, that’s why the anthem is in English,” says Trivedi, who got singers Sharvi Yadav and Anand Bhaskar on board for the vocals on the T20 World Cup (to air on Star Sports) anthem.

Talking about the process further, he adds, “I was trying to think of all the latest beats or upbeat and energetic music that the youth across the globe would connect to. The anthem is peppy, sporty and groovy. Creating something for the younger generation was a wonderful experience. It took us about one and a half months to make the song.”

