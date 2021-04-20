Amit turns lyricist with new single!

Bollywood singer Amit Mishra has turned lyricist with his new solo ‘Tera Deewana’ that he recorded and sang in his studio in Lucknow.

The ‘Bulleya’ and ‘Mannma Emotion Jage’ singer said, “I wrote dummy lyrics and then we prepared a scratch (dummy song) to pitch it to labels. Thankfully people really liked the lyrics and it was selected as it is. I wrote it inspired by our Awadhi folk and Sufism and got lucky that it was accepted.”

Earlier, for his album ‘Eternal Love’ he collaborated with a few lyricists but this one is his first solo as lyricist. “Since it was an independent track, there was no ‘bandish’ so I could freely flow with my thoughts. But I know writing songs is a great art and I have great respect for lyricists ‘jo samudra se moti chun ke latey hain’.”

The music has been composed by Anand Swaroop Tripathi, also an ex-Bhatkhande Music Institute Deemed University. “He is also collaborator for my Lucknow-based studio. Music arrangement and programming were done by renowned Bollywood produced Subhadeep Mitra and then the video was made and here we are — the song is doing well.”

Amit Mishra (Sourced)

After establishing the studio last summer, he has recorded many songs here. “Currently, most of my songs are being recorded here. In between I went to Mumbai, where I did one studio recording but then Covid cases started rising so the rest of them were done in my home-studio which is becoming a new normal now.”

Amit also did a few gigs in Goa, Nanded and Rajasthan. “Most of the shows have been postponed while some have been cancelled. Before Holi I came back but like last year, the situation changed and we are in a scary phase.”

He is looking forward to getting himself vaccinated. “I got my parents vaccinated and now I am also getting myself registered for vaccination since I will also be eligible to get the shot from May 1. I request every eligible person to go for it as only this will save us from the deadly virus, besides the precautions.”

Since lockdown he discovered the new genre of bhajans. “I have been singing devotional songs since childhood but during the pandemic I took up bhajan singing professionally and trust me it’s very inspiring in these tough times. Next, I look forward to getting back to video song mode where I will also feature. Some film songs will also come soon,” says the singer who has released some 23 singles since last year, including Punjabi and Marathi songs.