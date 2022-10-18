Ankit Tiwari on a fan entering his premise, threatening to self harm: It was shocking

Singer Ankit Tiwari was recently flabbergasted when an unknown man, claiming to be his fan, created mayhem in his building’s premise. The man entered Tiwari’s building on Monday evening, wanting to meet the Teri Galliyan singer. He was stopped by the building’s guards and soon even Tiwari’s manager intervened. The 30 minute long confrontation, led to the man shouting, screaming and threatening to cut his wrist, an onlooker shares.

“Shocking toh tha,” says Tiwari, adding, “As a singer, when we perform we get to meet a lot of people. However, this was a different experience. He said a few alarming things. He was threatening to self harm himself if I don’t meet him. Now at that time, I only had two options. Either I could have called the police or I could have gone down myself, to avoid any further chaos. So I decided to step down.”

Was he scared? The singer replies, “I wasn’t scared at all, but the moment I saw him, and I met him is when I got scared. The guards were holding him and he wasn’t calm even for a moment. In that situation, anyone could have gotten hurt.”

With people around him, Tiwari spoke to the man and found out that he was just another fan of his. “I spoke to him nicely, and he even apologised for creating the ruckus. I even told him that he shouldn’t be doing these things. See, there’s so much negativity around and I felt whatever step I take, it needs to be empathetic and with love,” he explains.

Tiwari who was last seen in Smart Jodi shares that his wife was also shocked and so were his neighbours. “They had a meeting. After the incident, I directly left for my studio, so I don’t know the exact conversation, but they called me. So I will sort that out,” he ends.

