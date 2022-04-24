Ankit Tiwari: The so called five star hotel of Delhi turned my one night into a nightmare

Sleepless night, worried wife, crying toddler, endless wait for food, empty stomach-- that’s how singer Ankit Tiwari describes his recent visit to Delhi, and blames the hotel for turning the one night stay into a nightmare.

In fact, he even filed an FIR against the hotel, The Royal Plaza Hotel, for ill-treating the guests. While he withdrew the complaint after the hotel apologised, the singer used social media to bring the incident into the spotlight. He tweeted a video sharing a glimpse of the treatment they got.

Talking to us about the incident, Tiwari shares, “We (his family along with the family of team and some friends) were coming back from Rishikesh, and decided to stay in Delhi for just a night, and then carry on with our road trip. We booked Royal Plaza, which was tagged as a five-star. Aur woh hi stay humpe bhari pad gaya”.

Tiwari calls it a “horrible experience at a pathetic place with bad people who only knew to ill-treat guests”’. “I am never going to stay at this hotel, and will ask my friends to avoid this place at all costs,” he reveals.

He continues, “When they realised I am a public figure, they apologised to me with a request to take the FIR back, which I did. I did accept their apology, but I wanted to address it. It doesn’t take away the horrible experience we all had, the night when my kid slept empty stomach, my wife dozing off while waiting for food. They have requested me to take down the video, which I will not”.

Guests fighting at the lobby for water was the first thing he saw after entering the hotel. “But we ignored it as a one off incident. It took us 45 minutes to get our room keys. Since we were tired, we headed to our room, and just wanted to eat something.”

His ordeal started when he reached his room, and tried to order. “They weren’t taking calls, playing the blame game. We went down to order food. They weren’t even letting us order food from outside. When we complained about the service, the duty manager started talking to us rudely, and ill-treating us. There were 25 guests fighting the same battle. But they had no compassion, just arrogance. When we asked for our money back, they just disappeared. There was no one to answer our grievances. In fact, the duty manager called security standing outside to deal with us and the crow situation in the lobby. We felt like hostages”.

Tiwari reveals his three-year-old daughter slept empty stomach, while he got his food at 5 am when he ordered at 9 pm. “And that too just because they realised I am a public figure. I wonder how they treat everyone else,” mentions the Galliyan hitmaker.

According to the singer, the hotel staff even called bouncers to intimidate them, laughed when they were sharing their problems. “They are charging money like a five-star, but the service is so poor. What all the guests went through was just unfair. And they need to rectify their ways, or their licence should be revoked,” Tiwari ends with a tinge of disappointment.