British pop icon Anne-Marie: Therapy has helped me cope with my anxiety in a big way

British pop star Anne Marie is happy with her decision to opt for therapy to overcome her anxiety, and admits that it has liberated her, which reflects in her music as well.

Anne-Marie made her India debut with her gig at Vh1 Supersonic held in Pune recently

“I have grown as an artist and a human in the same way, it’s the same journey and what I learn as a human affects the music and vice versa. Starting therapy in lockdown was a big moment for me, it helped me to understand and cope with my anxiety which was a huge change and really liberating,” Marie tells us.

The 31-year-old singer explains, “The best music comes when you’re in a place of freedom and not caring what other people think. You’ve just got to tune in, express yourself honestly and make what you think is the coolest, best version of what you can make.”

In fact, being a musician is a demanding job, from being in the recording studio to making music to being on the road for tours. While she has grown comfortable, she admits that therapy helped her overcome the tour anxiety as well.

“It’s something I’ve grown into. I feel much more comfortable now then I ever have done, but it’s something that requires constant work to make sure I’m looking after myself. I started therapy in 2020, in lockdown, which was a huge changing point - and what I named my last album because of its impact,” says Marie, who catapulted to fame in 2018 as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s Rockabye, and soon started treading the road as a solo artist. She is known for hits such as Friends and Don’t Play.

For her, music is a form of escapism, as she admits, “Music is so powerful, it’s escapism, it’s relatability, it’s community, it’s understanding, it’s a bridge to different experiences and cultures. The beauty is it can be whatever you want it to be.”

Wrapping up, she says musicians need to look out for their health in the tough world of sounds and rhythms. “There’s a lot that’s expected of artists these days too, so it’s important to make sure you take time for yourself and are looking after your mental, emotional and physical well-being. It’s all interconnected,” she ends.

